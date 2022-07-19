We should run the sports sector professionally ― Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, has described sports as a sector that can provide employment for many but only if it can be maximally utilised and run professionally.

The governor stated this in Abuja, on Monday, at a book presentation titled ‘Sports Law and Practice’ written by a barrister at law, a sports administrator and football agent, Dr Emmanuel Oluwafemi Olowononi in conjunction with the Institute for Capacity Building, Entertainment and Sports Law Development (ICESLAD) which held at the Ladi Kwali Hall of the Sheraton Hotel.

Akeredolu said the book will in no small way contribute to the growth and development of sports in Nigeria as it is coming to bridge the dearth of sports law and publication in Nigeria.

He added that the book will add professionalism to how sports should be run in Nigeria and be of benefit to the country’s sportsmen and women.

The Ondo governor said the book will serve as a working tool and reference for the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and to advise the minister.

“In all ways, the book will contribute to the growth of sports in Nigeria. You see when you have a dearth of publications on any area of life, particularly on sports and you know sports is growing. Gone are those days when sports is all about amateurism. There is professionalism now in all sports. There are professional people who are athletes and footballers.

“This book has come at the right time to bridge the dearth of publication in sports law in Nigeria and this first book on sports law is going to open everybody’s eyes and will open doors to many lawyers who can now take it up. So many lawyers are being churned out by the Law School in their thousands and if a few of them can go into sports law or sports administration or become sports agents, a lot of money is there. This book will assist greatly because the author has given us a tool to work with.”

Speaking exclusively with Tribune Online, the author said the fact that sports contribute greatly to the Gross National Product (GNP) of any country and the dearth of any sports law publications in Nigeria. He called on the National Assembly and the states’ Houses of Assembly to get the book and study its recommendations.

“I observed many years back that there is a dearth of knowledge in sports law in Nigeria. Sports industry is an ever-growing industry that boosts the Gross National Product GNP of a nation by providing countless job opportunities, that brings national integration, and fosters international unity and diplomacy yet the legal framework in Nigeria is weak and the knowledge and the jurisprudence of the same are scattered. This book is a product of over 10 years of consistent and persistent research in that area of law.





“I expect the National Assembly because that is the law-making institution and the legislative arm of the government at the national level and the states’ Houses of Assembly to make copies, go through the recommendations we made on various legislations that have one or two things to do with the sports industry. We interrogated all the legislation governing the sports industry and we came up with recommendations having brought out our observations,” Olowononi said.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, represented by Mr Paul Kasim said the book will enrich the knowledge and enhance the understanding of sports law and practice in Nigeria and Africa in general.