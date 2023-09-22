MUSLIMS have been urged to be patient with the federal administration in the country as it tries to settle in, having been inaugurated only about four months ago.

This plea was made by the chairman and chief missioner of An-Tanzil Islamic Foundation, Alhaji Abdul-Rafiu Ajiboye Lagbaji, while welcoming guests to the 17th annual Hijrah lecture of the foundation, held at Ansar-Ud Deen Secondary School, Okelisa, Ondo, Ondo State.

Alhaji Lagbaji said: “We cannot deceive ourselves that everything is going on well in our country presently. No, it is not. Be that as it may, we must appreciate the fact that it is during trying times that we must stand out as true Muslims with our steadfastness in Allah as taught by our leader, Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

“In whatever situation we find ourselves, we must realise that the world is a passage and we are going to account to our Creator someday. In that wise, we must avoid violence and never take the laws of the land into our hands. I can assure you that any ruler that deliberately creates hardship for the followers will answer for their deeds someday. Our duty is to continue to work hard and pray.

“In our present situation, the government of the day at the federal level is still new. I plead with us all to be patient with the government so that they can deliver on their promises.”

He also stated that: “We have been praying for our governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu. I personally fervently prayed to Almighty Allah for his recovery and I am grateful that the prayer was answered. We heartily welcome him back, even as we continue to pray that Almighty Allah will give him a perfect health and be with him as he continues with his duty as governor of the state.”

The cleric expressed gratitude to the All Progressive Party (APC) government in Ondo State, saying: “During the last public hearing on the creation of local governments, I was invited as a community leader to present a paper and I used the opportunity to remind the government of the past marginalisation of Muslims.

“When eventually the local governments were created, two capable and qualified Muslims were appointed as vice chairmen. We appreciate the state’s APC chairman, Mr Ade Adetimehin and other party leaders for carrying us along in this matter.”

Dignitaries present at the event included the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Honourable Olamide Adesanmi; a member if the House of Representatives, Abiola Makinde; a member of the state House of Assembly representing Ondo West Constituency 1, Ogunwumiju MoyinOlorun; SA to the Governor on Politics, Strategy and Legislative Matters, Jibayo Adeyeye and Dr Michael Ajilo, represented by Ondo West APC secretary, Pastor Raphael Owolabi.

Others were a former member of the state House of Assembly for Ondo West Constituency II, Mr Wale Williams and the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa.