We should be ashamed of the quality of life we give our children, says Utomi

A Nigerian Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, on Friday, said that the nation leaders should feel deep sense of shame for not giving the quality life they enjoyed to the generations behind them.

Utomi, who is a management expert said this while speaking as a lead speaker at a symposium with the theme “Public Private Partnership for the Development of Ogun State,” held in Abeokuta.

The symposium was organised in honour of Hon (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu, who was honoured with the chieftaincy title of Lisa Aje of Egbaland, by the Alake and Paramount Ruler, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, on Saturday.

The former presidential candidate noted that a lot of things have gone wrong in the country, which had continued to hinder development across the length and breadth of the nation.

“Nigerians should have deep thinking on why we have not achieved our goals. We have to be honest about why we have not succeeded in many things in the country.

“All of us should feel a sense of personal shame that our children will not have the quality of life that we enjoyed. We must not let this continue,” he added.

He also submitted that infrastructure cannot be fund with government budget, hence the need for public private partnership.

Utomi said, “The time to have a rethink of how to fund infrastructure in partnership with private sector is now. Capital is available with various international agencies for projects that can bring returns.

“Public Private Partnership is the only alternative to develop infrastructure.”

Adebutu remarked that the era of government funding infrastructural development had gone, and so, called on investors to partner with the government of Ogun State, towards a better future.

He warned the state government against borrowing fund for infrastructural purposes.

“The days have gone when government can do it alone. Fortunes are available that have not been spent. We should stop borrowing money any more.

“This is the time we should invite investors to invest in the state. Why should we go and mortgaged the future of our children,” he added.

In attendance at the symposium were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi; the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Alaperu of Iperu Remo, Oba Adelekan Basibo among other dignitaries.

