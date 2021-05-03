we sell our stolen goods at Alade Market ― Ikeja Robbers

Suspected armed robbers, who on the 1, May 2021, attacked innocent residents of Lagos State have confessed that they sell stolen items to traders at the popular Alade Market in Ikeja.

Ten suspected armed robbers and their receiver,42 years old Idris Adamu have been arrested by the State Police.

The image maker in charge of the State Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement on Monday confirmed the arrest of the suspect as well as the receiver of the stolen goods.

The police spokesperson said, “in furtherance of the command’s anti-crime measures, the police operatives attached to the Strike Team of the Command, on 1, May 2021, at 2 pm, arrested eleven (11) suspected cultists and traffic robbers who were attacking and dispossessing innocent people of their belongings at Railway Crossing, Ikeja Along, Ikeja-Lagos.”

He added that “the operatives who responded to a distress call from one of the victims (name withheld), raced to the area and arrested some of the suspects in action while others were arrested at their hideouts around Ikeja Along.”

” They have confessed to the crime. The suspects also revealed that they attack their targets with iron rods, guns, cutlasses and charms during operation.”

The police image maker also continued that “in the course of the police investigation, the suspects revealed one of their receivers, one Idris Adamu, m, 42, who was immediately arrested at Alade Market, Lagos State.”

“A gold necklace of one of the victims and many other suspected stolen items like phones, necklaces, watches, etc were recovered from him.”

Adejobi also stated that “Other victims of their robbery operation on the said date have been identified and assisting the police in their investigation.”

“The police operatives are presently interrogating the suspects in order to extract more information on their mode of operations, membership and accomplices so as to apprehend other members of the gang and those who conspired with them in committing the dastardly act in the area and across the state,” he also said.

The police image maker identified the suspects as Sadiq Masaki, m, 22, Oladimeji Olatunbosun, m, 24, Adam Hassan, m, 21, Tunde Afolayan,m, 24, Michael Ademola, m, 22, Olamide Johnson, m, 20, Abiodun Opeyemi, m, 22, Oluseyi Agbaje, m, 21, Daniel Ayomide, m, 20 and Adebayo Tobi, m, 21.”

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the Strike Team profiles the suspects and go after their gang members and conspirators as the command will not spare anyone who engages in any act of criminality, no matter its magnitude.

The Police boss also directed that the Commander RRS, the Commander Taskforce and other tactical Commanders should sectorise the state for easy operation and get rid of traffic robbers and other criminals in order to accord perfect and excellent service delivery as well as effective security to all and sundry in Lagos State.

