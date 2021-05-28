We seized jewellery worth N14bn, houses valued at $80m from Diezani, says EFCC boss

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it seized jewellery worth N14 billion from former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

The EFCC Chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, made this known at the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the assessment and status of recovered loot on Friday in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

He also said that the houses seized from the former minister were valued at $80 million.

The anti-graft chairman said that Diezani’s jewellery are still in the custody of the agency, adding that it had not been auction but had been finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

He said that court processes, procedures and administrative exigencies had stalled some of the seized assets to be auctioned by the commission.

Bawa however said that the agency would henceforth deal with the seized assets case by case at the courts in order to quickly disposed of the assets.

“Already, the Federal Government has set up a committee under the chairmanship of the Solicitor-General for the Federation and I think they are working tirelessly.

This is to ensure that assets that are not only recovered by the EFCC are disposed off.

“We have EFCC representatives from that committee and we believe at the end of the day, Nigerians are going to appreciate what that committee will come out with in term of the mandate given to them,” he said.

Asked when the committee would wind up so the assets could be disposed, Bawa said that he was not a member of the committee to know how soon the assets were going to be disposed.

Bawa said that in its quest to transform the agency, it would soon digitalise its processes, adding that it had also created and upgraded four additional department to restore confidence.

