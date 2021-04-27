We seek your support as we remain family, friends, AIG tells stakeholders

Assistant Inspector General in charge of Zone Eleven of the Nigeria Police Force, Olasupo Babatunde Ajani, has solicited the support of all Nigerians to stall the trend of crime and criminality, particularly in Oyo and Osun states.

The AIG stated this on Tuesday at a stakeholders’ meeting during a visit to Oyo State Police Command while on a tour of formations in the zone.

Among those who attended the meeting were the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who was represented by Oloye Lekan Alabi; Serikin Sasa, Haruna Katsina Maiyasin; Dr Alex Anozie; Oyo State chairman of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Revd. Peter Omofoye; traditional and religious leaders.

AIG said that the visit was purposely made to chat with stakeholders in the state, for a renewed friendship between the police and the people.

He noted that the police and the people had been working together as a family before the EndSARS issue came up late last year.

This, he stated further, created a distance between the two sides, as he implored the stakeholders to dialogue with their people to be back at the status quo.

Ajani affirmed that the police were ready to reclaim the space turned into a vacuum which was created by EndSARS.

“We want to be close to you again. We want to be friends with you. Any police officer that wants to be successful must have the support of the people.

“The people and the police are like Siamese twins; they can’t be separated. Whether they like it or not, they must cooperate,” the AIG stressed.

While he enjoined the PCRC to partner with the police, he decried the reports coming to the police force that some of its members were conniving with some police officers to perpetrate the misdemeanour they were being asked to curb, through extortion of the people.

The AIG added: “The common goal is peaceful existence among individuals within a society. All hands must be on deck to see that we achieve this.”

Ajani also noted the drug abuse that youths indulge in, to the point that they don’t have regard for their parents, not to talk of the law.

He advised the stakeholders to talk to their children and wards on the need to respect the rule of law and the government.

In her opening remarks, the state Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko urged the AIG to help, advise and direct officers and men of the command, so that it would make the work easier for them.

Onadeko, who said that the command was into policing with a human face and visibility policing, stated further that it was also partnering with sister security agencies and other stakeholders.

She spoke on the challenges the state command was facing, which, she pointed out, was happening in other states, but said that it was trying its best to stem the tide.

She added that officers and men had been working tirelessly day and night to make sure that they sustain the level they were.

She appreciated the governor of the state, Engr Seyi Makinde for the patrol vehicles given to the command, but mentioned the challenges being faced which included lack of manpower, arms and ammunition.

Onadeko however assured that the police operatives were still making use of what they had.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

We seek your support as we remain family, friends, AIG tells stakeholders

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…

We seek your support