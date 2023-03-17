By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Popular Nollywood actress and running mate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate in the Rivers state gubernatorial election, Tonto Dikeh and her principal, Tonte Ibraye, have dropped out of the race to join forces with the All Progressive Congress (APC), and its candidate, Tonye Cole.

Just two days to the gubernatorial election, the actress took to her Instagram to share the news and her fans have reacted.

@oge_mma said, “Grand decision. I saw this coming. peace ✌️”.

Another user @nengimaduabuchi said,

“From day 1, it was the plan..if Tone wins, you get an appointment…it is the usual maths”.

@martina obasuyi said, “You no even get supporters before, so there’s no one to call to join you support APC. APC of all…??? It is better You loose doing the right thing than to support the people that have destroyed this country due to your pursuit for relevance.”

Tonto, who also went ahead to call on her supporters to vote for APC’s Tonye Cole during the March 18 gubernatorial election.

“Having carefully listened to the advise of elders and political leaders of Rivers State on the need for the opposition to look inwards and present a unified, competent and generally acceptable candidate with the capacity to win the March 18th gubernatorial elections, and the need for the opposition to prevent splitting its votes amongst several candidates.

“Today we officially adopted Pastor Tonye Cole, Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Rivers State as the consensus and unifying Candidate of the opposition.

“Upon his victory Tonye Cole will form a unity government comprising of the APC and other opposition parties in this alliance titled “Stronger Together for a United Rivers State”. I hereby call on all my supporters to vote for Tonye Cole of the APC this Saturday,” she wrote.