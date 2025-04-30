We remain committed towards deepening digital transformation agenda — Anambra govt

The Managing Director, Anambra State ICT Agency, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, has said that the State Government remained committed towards deepening digital transformation agenda.

Agbata, who stated this on Wednesday, while attending the unveiling of a modern healthcare and ICT facility build by Chief Onuorah Osonwa in Obunagu, Awka South, Local Government Area of the State, affirmed the agency’s mandate to advocate for and support interventions that align with Governor Soludo’s vision of bringing digital tools and knowledge closer to the people—advancing his ‘Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere’ mantra.

“Anambra Government remains committed to deepening the state’s digital transformation agenda through partnerships, community engagement, and capacity-building efforts that ensure no one is left behind.

The gesture further reinforced the spirit of community-led development and collaboration that continues to drive progress across Anambra State.

The newly commissioned ICT centre, which has already trained and equipped 15 youths with laptops, stands as a practical reflection of this vision—bridging the gap between technology and communities at the grassroots.

Chief Onuorah Osonwa, founder of the Manari Osonwa Foundation, said the donation of both the health and ICT centres was driven purely by humanitarian concerns, not political ambition.

His foundation’s efforts—including free medical outreach and tech skills development—offer a replicable model for meaningful private sector contributions to public welfare.

Representing the Governor, the Chairman of Awka South Council Area, Hon. Chinedu Okafor reaffirmed government support and announced that the access road leading to the facility will be named Manari Osonwa Crescent—a symbolic gesture to honour the donor’s contribution.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike described the health facility as a milestone in grassroots medical development, urging other philanthropists to channel their resources to critical sectors like health and education.

Mr. Chinedu Nwoye, Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief Protocol to the Governor, praised Chief Osonwa for his support to the administration, stating:

‘We have seen what you have done, not just today but consistently.

‘You are a true friend of this government and a good example of the kind of citizens we need in our development journey.

