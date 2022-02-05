We remain committed to fighting for justice everywhere —Buhari

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured of Nigeria’s commitment to pursuing peace and progress in Africa, and other parts of the world, by consistently pushing for justice, fairness and inclusiveness in global affairs.

He gave the assurance in a sideline meeting with the Prime Minister of Palestine, Mohammad Shtayyeh, at the ongoing African Union meetings, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Buhari said the country remains unwavering in supporting democracy, development, and good governance, particularly in ensuring the rights of individuals and institutions.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity) quoted Buhari as saying: “As a country, we are doing our best, and we will continue doing our best to ensure justice and fairness.”

The President assured the Palestinian leader that Nigeria will be “consistent” in pushing for peace and progress, while upholding the tenets of justice.

In his remarks, the Palestinian leader noted that the situation in the Middle East, particularly relations with Israel, had deteriorated over the years,  adding that the world needs to know the facts.

Shtayyeh thanked President Buhari for his leadership role in the continent.

“Your Excellency, we thank you for your wisdom. We need it more now.

“Please continue to stay well and healthy, because we need your wisdom,” he said.

 

