We regret joining IPPIS ― SSANU, NASU

The non-academic staff members in public universities have expressed regret for enrolling in the newly introduced Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) by the federal government.

The workers said the system is not only full of inconsistency and counterproductive, but a total failure and therefore should be discontinued.

The workers, under the aegis of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), said had they known that the federal government was deceiving their leaders into believing that the new system would capture all their peculiarities while demonstrating its workability to them, they would have rejected it just as the Academic Staff Union (ASUU) did and still doing.

The chairman of SSANU of University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka branch, Mr Sola Sowunmi and his counterpart in charge of NASU in the school, Mr Kehinde Ajibade, said this in an interview with Tribune Online.

They said with IPPIS, no worker in the public university system knows how much exactly their earnings and allowances per month are again unlike before now when they could easily plan with their income as the system according to them was transparent.

They said there are various deductions made nowadays from their salaries and that in most cases, such deductions, which deplete hugely their take-home package on monthly basis, are not also uniformed nor consistent even among workers on the same salary grade level.

They said the deductions which also include unions’ check-off dues that are not even being remitted into unions purse is through the office of accountant-general of the federation.

When asked why they didn’t join ASUU then in refusing to enrol in the system, they said it was because they thought it would work based on the federal government defence of the policy.

“But now that we have tried the system, we can say bodily that IPPIS is a deceit of the federal government. It is just not working and we regret joining it,” SSANU’s Sowunmi stressed.

