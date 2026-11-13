We received phone call from Buhari’s grave to vote Atiku in 2027 — Dalung

A former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, has claimed that supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) received a phone call from the grave of former President Muhammadu Buhari, asking them to support Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 presidential election.

Dalung, who is a chieftain of the ADC, made the claim on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he suggested that Buhari’s political support base had shifted to Atiku.

He linked the alleged development to a recent meeting between Buhari’s widow, Aisha, and the former Vice-President in Abuja, arguing that the visit signalled the transfer of the 12 million votes associated with the late president.

“Last month you saw when the wife of the late president visited Atiku in Abuja. The message she took for any politician to know is that the 12 million votes have been successfully transferred. We have had a phone call from the grave of Buhari that we should vote Atiku,” he said.

The former minister further argued that Atiku had inherited the political structures of two former Nigerian presidents, Muhammadu Buhari and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, giving him an advantage across the country.

Dalung also expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would struggle to defeat Atiku in the 2027 election, even if the ruling party prevented the ADC from carrying out its campaign activities.

“I am confident that as events are unfolding, Tinubu, even if he would take over the ADC secretariat and stop ADC from campaigning, he cannot defeat Atiku Abubakar in 2027,” he said.

He subsequently accused Tinubu of being apprehensive about the next presidential election, describing him as a weak contender who could lose to virtually any candidate.

“I have never seen a weak president in an election like Bola Ahmed Tinubu. If you drag anybody on the street and put him on a ballot at a contest with Tinubu, he will defeat him,” he said.