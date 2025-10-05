Brands & marketing

We received over 11,000 consumer complaints, recovered N530m in 7 years — LASCOPA

Akin Adewakun
The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has said it has received a total of 11,101 consumer complaints since its establishment in March 2018, out of which it was able to resolve 10,474 cases, with 437 being presently processed, and 197 referred to relevant agencies.

The General Manager of LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo,  highlighted these achievements at the maiden edition of the Consumer Service Week and Award Ceremony, held  at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, recently.

Solebo also revealed that the agency, during the period under review, also facilitated recoveries worth N530,266,592.31 and $14,901.80.

He added that the recovered amount was for consumers across various sectors, such as: Electricity, Automobiles, Banking, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Insurance, Logistics, Hospitality, Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, among others.

Solebo noted that the agency also carried out multiple enforcement operations across supermarkets, open markets, and retail outlets to rid the state of expired and hazardous products, while intensifying consumer education campaigns through partnerships with NYSC, schools, trade associations, market leaders, and community groups, to empower Lagos residents to know and assert their rights.

He explained that the decision to organise Consumer Service Week and Award Day was informed by the need to celebrate excellence, transparency, fairness, and also recognise individuals, government bodies, private sector operators, civil society, the media, and compliant businesses, for their invaluable role in promoting fair trade and consumer rights.

“Today, we are not only appreciating stakeholders but also reflecting on the remarkable progress we have made together in ensuring that Lagos remains a safe and fair marketplace for all,” Solebo said.

He reaffirmed LASCOPA’s mission to build a Lagos where consumer rights are respected, businesses thrive on integrity, and residents enjoy the assurance of safety, fairness, and value.

