We owe no civil servant salaries, Bauchi gov declares 

Following speculations that the Bauchi State government is unable to meet its obligations of prompt salary payment to civil servants in the state, the Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, on Monday, lambasted those spreading falsehood against his administration, describing them as “shameless liars and agents of discord”.

Bala added that any civil servant who is being owed salaries should come public with evidence, promising that such will be settled immediately.

He also challenged all those spreading falsehood to come out publicly with concrete evidence saying, “such can come directly to me, any of the Commissioners, political appointees or even leadership of the PDP’.

Governor Bala stressed that he needed to set the records straight following what he described as a plot to disparage his good records in office, revealing that his administration has settled all outstanding salaries of civil servants in the state.





The Governor expressed indignation over reports making the round that his administration failed to honour campaign promises made to civil servants in the state and that most state workers are still being owed up to eight months’ salaries.

“We want to make sure that we put aside disparaging issues, issues of lies, issues that are just based on political gimmicks.

“I understand that there are some people still talking about salaries when we have rested everything about salaries. Local Government Councils in the state are even freeing and paying salaries of their own workers before the 30th of every month”.

According to the Governor, “Even at the state level, salaries are being paid as at when due except for the issue of small administrative issues, those issues of health, especially health workers that are not paid within the state are going to be accommodated”.

He added that “There is nothing left about salaries. We want to call on Nigerians and any citizen of Bauchi State who is not being paid a salary to come and talk to us.

“We are all available as a Commissioners, as a Governor and even as a party. People should look for other issues to discuss, not lies about salaries.”

