We never gave N11 million to Akeredolu’s wife every month, says Women Affairs ministry

Ondo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Titi Adeyemi, has denied the allegation by a media aide to the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, that her office gave N11 million to the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, on monthly basis.

In a statement signed by the commissioner and made available to the press, Mrs Adeyemi said the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development does not receive up to the said amount and has not at any time transferred money to the wife of the governor.

According to the statement: “It has come to the notice of the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development a recent allegation levelled against the wife of the governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu on her purported collection of the sum of N11 million from the ministry.

“The allegation by an aide to the deputy governor is a blatant lie and grossly unfounded. The ministry has not at any time received any monthly allocation close to N11 million.

“The ministry has neither at any time transferred any amount to the wife of the governor.

“In politics, all sorts of unfounded allegations and falsehoods are concocted to smear the image of opponents , their families and relations and this is one of such for campaign purposes.

“I therefore urge the general public to disregard all unfounded allegations against the wife of the governor who is passionate and focused on the advancement of women and girls in Ondo State and beyond.”

