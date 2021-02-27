We never appointed Tonto Dikeh as Peace Ambassador — NCPC

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam at the weekend, said his Commission did not appoint Tonto Dikeh, the Founder of Tonto Dikeh Foundation, a Peace Ambassador.

Rev. Pam in a press statement on Saturday, said Tonto Dikeh only paid his Commission management a courtesy visit during which she expressed her willingness to partner with the Commission in the area of peace building and peaceful coexistence across the country.

He said “The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) wishes to state in categorical terms that the Commission did not appoint King Tonto Dikeh a peace Ambassador.

“Tonto Dikeh, a founder of Tonto Dikeh Foundation only visited the Commission and express her willingness and interest in partnering with the Commission in the area of peace building.”

She equally cashed in on the visit to commend the NCPC boss for his positive and relentless peace initiatives across the country.

“But we are suddenly inundated with claims from King Tonto Dikeh herself that she has been officially appointed as Ambassador of peace by this great Commission. This claim has gone virile in the media. The Commission frowns at this claim which is a clear misrepresentation of what transpired.

Pam added that he only appreciated the desire of Tonto Dikeh to partner with the Commission in its peace building initiative and pilgrimage sponsorship to the Holy Land.

According to Rev Pam, Tonto Dike claiming that the Commission has appointed her as peace Ambassador should be disregarded.

