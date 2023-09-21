President Bola Tinubu appealed to Nigerians residing in the diaspora to return home to Nigeria, emphasising the nation’s current state of growth and progress during a presidential town hall meeting in New York.

Speaking at the meeting organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Tinubu highlighted the need for a change in mindset to grasp the abundant business opportunities available in Nigeria.

“I want to give you a measure that will resonate with you. I was once a diaspora. What you have been through, I have been through. A change of mindset is necessary.

“Take it this night that Nigeria is home for business opportunities.

“Also, anywhere you stay, there is always going to be an opportunity, and in everything you do, there is always going to be an opportunity if you know how to search and put your mind into it,’’ he said.

The President expressed pride in the achievements of Nigerians excelling in various fields abroad, urging them to contribute to Nigeria’s development.

He stressed the abundant opportunities in Nigeria and encouraged diaspora Nigerians to make a positive impact.

“You are lucky to be among those who are celebrated for good manners and behaviour and are operating in an acceptable manner.

“I’m very proud of you; I have also been a source of inspiration, determination, commitment, and perseverance, and that is all you need to pull through.

“But we need you back home; Nigeria has arrived; forget the frustration of the previous year’s leadership,’’ he said.

Tinubu praised efforts targeting out-of-school children, healthcare programmes, and poverty eradication, asserting that Nigeria is a blessed country.





He urged Nigerians to unite, remove ethnic labels that divide them, and embrace one another as a single family living under one roof.

At the meeting, several Nigerians in the U.S. shared their experiences and initiatives to promote African pride and economic empowerment.

Oye Owolewa, the first Nigerian-American elected to the United States Congress, emphasised the significant business opportunities for minorities, particularly black entrepreneurs.

Olufunmilola Obe, an Inspector in the New York Police Department and the first African to reach the rank of Inspector briefed the President on her efforts to enhance Africa’s image.

The town hall meeting was attended by notable officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Consul Generals, and Governors from various Nigerian states.

