Akinsete Olakunle is contesting to represent Ibadan South Constituency ii on the Platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State House of Assembly. In this interview by KANGMWA GOFWEN, he speaks about why he took a dive into politics and some of his plans if elected.

What made you venture into politics?

We have sat on the fence enough. We need to get involved if we really want the country of our dreams to evolve. There is a growing need to inject our capacity and experience in technological solutions to address some of the global challenges bedevilling our nation. The sustainable development of our states should start with the growth of communities as stated in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). I have been available for awhile using my capacity to help the grassroot by means of volunteering and partnership with people of like minds. However, it is important to start pushing for reforms that are not only effective but also sustainable. This and many more are my motivations to join politics.

Why Social Democratic Party (SDP) as the party to launch out with?

SDP is the oldest political party in Nigeria and yet the newest. It is a party with intellectuals and no blemish. All this other so called big political parties are just like revolving doors. Just like the English premier league where a player can play for as many clubs as possible during a single career time.

What are some of the plans you have for your constituents if elected?

I will give my constituents quality representation; I will move motions that will bring sustainable development, do the oversight functions. Human capital development is key to actualising the sustainable development we seek. Sport development is also an aspect I will be working on because it is a key factor in unifying the people. Empowerments, this time empowering those that needs to be empowered after required time of training. These and many more are my plan for my constituents if elected.





Do you think Nigerian youths are ready to take over leadership?

The youths have the highest number of eligible voters judging by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) numbers and data. Looking at those figures, you will agree with me that such constituency deserves a representation from their block. Despite the belief that we need to be intentional about our yearnings for representation, it is however important that we have the best of us representing us. Power is not served in a restaurant; as such one will have to work hard to get into power. I am glad the youths involvement and voter education is higher than it used to be going by the feedbacks I got in the cause of this campaign. It’s just a matter of time our leadership in Nigeria will shift into the hands of those who not only have the will but also have adequate capacity to deliver diligently.

What are your thought on the cash scarcity and policies surrounding the Naira?

I feel it is ill-timed. Regardless of the federal government’s intents with this cash swap, it is a wrong move and wrong timing. Making other denominations available at the POS machines and bank counters ahead of the swap would have eased business transactions and organisational sectors of our economy.

What are your thoughts on the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections and what are your expectations?

In all honesty, I have high expectations from INEC, bearing in mind that we were informed that results will be transmitted from polling units directly to the IREV server which they failed to fulfil that promise to Nigerians. Despite the technological advancements, it is quite funny that Nigerians had to wait till Wednesday for INEC to declare the winner of an election that was conducted on Saturday. Our elections since 1999 till date are synonymous with riggings ranging from ballot snatching, to intimidations; thuggery, vote buying and all of that, but this election in particular had reduced record of over voting which credits should be given to the introduction of BVAS machine by INEC.

The results also clearly indicated that we had a low turn of voters which can also be traced to insecurity, fuel scarcity, and unavailability of cash due to the new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policies and lack of trust in the electoral processes. I think INEC needs to do more by adopting technological solutions such that will enable eligible voters to perform their respective civic rights from the comfort of their homes.

