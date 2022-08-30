We need to act fast on economy, ASUU, Osinbajo tells APC governors

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday stressed the need for stakeholders to think through the problems facing the economy and the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) with a view to taking quick action.

He gave the position when he received a delegation of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) who came to felicitate with him in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja upon his recovery from the surgery done last month.

Welcoming the governors, Osinbajo expressed his appreciation for the visit and the good wishes.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, during the brief interaction that followed at the meeting, important national issues were also raised especially regarding the economy and the ASUU strike.

The statement informed that Vice President and the governors then agreed to engage these and other pressing issues further with a view to bringing urgent resolution for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

According to the Vice President “we all need to work together on these critical issues. We need to think through things, and we need to do it fast.”

Osinbajo commended the expertise of Nigerian doctors and the availability of cutting-edge medical facilities existing in the country.

However, he regretted that doctors are restrained by regulations from advertising and as a result, many people are unaware of the level of quality medical services available locally.

Present at the meeting apart from the chairman were Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State; Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara; Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, and the deputy governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe.

