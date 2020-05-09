We need religious synergy to fight COVID-19 ― Former Speaker, Dogara

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic which is ravaging, the need for synergy among the people irrespective of religious differences has been stressed in order to collectively fight the scourge.

The call was made by the immediate past Speaker of the House of Reps, Barrister Yakubu Dogara, who said that it is only a collective effort that can combat the pandemic which does not have a selection on who to infect.

The former Speaker spoke in Bauchi on Saturday while distributing palliative to people of his Federal Constituency of Bogoro /Dass/Tafawa Balewa to mitigate against the hardship necessitated by the effect of the lockdown.

Represented by Aminu Mohammed Tukur, Yakubu Dogara opined that the present situation has made everybody become vulnerable and therefore need support from wealthy individuals and organizations.

He stressed further that what is needed now is a complete return to God by all so that there will be divine intervention, which he said is the only solution to the problem.

He called on religious leaders, particularly those of the two leading religions, to lead their adherents to God.

Yakubu Dogara also urged all those responsible for the distribution of the items to ensure that they gave them to the people identified to be in dire need of the items no matter where they are in the three LGAs that make up the Federal Constituency.

Representatives of the three LGAs took time to express appreciation to the former Speaker for the gesture which they said came at the right time and will serve as palliative measures during the lockdown.

The items distributed included 3200 of 10kg bags of rice, 3200 bags of maize flour, 100 bags of sugar which is meant only for Muslims during the Ramadan fasting period and 600 packs of Spaghetti worth millions of Naira.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE