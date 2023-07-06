Anambra State Government, on Wednesday, sought support from stakeholders and philanthropists to boost the quality of science and technology education in the State.

The State Chairman, Post Primary Schools Service Commission (PPSC), Professor Nkechi Ikediugwu, disclosed this at 4th edition and grand finale of Dr Chinedu Umeadi Foundation (DCUF) annual science quiz competition held in Awka, the State capital, on Wednesday.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the event featured awards presentations, price giving and induction of best students, teachers and principals as ambassadors of Dr Chinedu Umeadi Foundation.

Ikediugwu, who argued that education was the greatest gift every child wants, explained that efforts of governor Chukwuma Soludo to revamp and uplift the education sector needs collaborative efforts and investments from private spirited individuals.

According to her, this could come through organising of quizzes, debates and other competitions so as to build students skills and confidence academically.

“The greatest gift you can give to a child is education. Education is Life.

“Your dynamic and visionary ideas have completely changed the face of Education in the state. We are eternally proud of you, Dr Umeadi. We pray to have more outstanding citizens like you.

“In a very special way, I thank the Foundation for their tremendous creative and for a charismatic method of using an advance program software, computer base test (CBT), for these years competition which helps to elevate the students intelligent quotient in ICT globally.”

Ikediugwu called on all well-meaning individuals and lovers of education to emulate Dr. Umeadi and help in building the future of the young ones.

In his welcome speech, the founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Chinedu Umeadi Foundation (DCUF), Dr Chinedu Umeadi, urged students to be studies and utilise their natural abilities, talents and skills for self development and betterment of society.

“Education offers you a greater opportunity to be celebrated. We are here to celebrate your academic excellence and prepare you for greater celebrations ahead. Kindly use education to rediscover yourself, natural abilities and skills. These will reposition you to uplift society tomorrow. Keep on soaring higher because you are the future of tomorrow we have today,” he added.





Umeadi, a former Senatorial candidate (YPP) for Anambra Central in the just concluded 2023 general elections, also pledged to give out scholarships to five Students from the Bishop of Awka Diocese, and 2 best Students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka under the Vice Chancellor awards.

Contributing, the Chairman of the occasion and Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Professor Charles Esimone, and the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Revd. Paulinus Ezeokafor, commended the foundation for investing in education, even as they admonished students not to be distracted so as to benefit from such kind gestures.

Earlier, Sir Ikem Onwuadi, the Coordinator, Dr Chinedu Umeadi Foundation, disclosed that the programme was aimed at emancipation of children through education, adding that 217 public schools participated but at the end, winners emerged from the zonal level.

The winning schools are Maria Regina Model Comprehensive Secondary School, Nnewi which produced best students, best principal and best quiz master for Junior Secondary School (JSS) category, while Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) produced same at Senior Secondary School (SSS) category.

The foundation presented prices and monetary gifts to winners, as well as admitted them into the Ambassadorial cadet of the foundation.

