We need more humanitarian assistance — Zamfara govt

The Zamfara State government has praised the efforts of development partners for their continued support and assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and vulnerable families in the state, while also stating that more humanitarian aid is needed.

In a statement issued by Bashir Kabir Ahmed, the Director of Information at the Zamfara State Ministry of Humanitarian and Relief Matters, the Commissioner for Humanitarian and Relief Matters, Honourable Salisu Musa Tsafe, appealed for increased intervention from other stakeholders.

He encouraged partners to persist in their efforts to provide assistance to the poor and IDPs in the state.

The commissioner consequently recalls the support of the PUI alongside other partners in the 2025 World Humanitarian Day where many lives had been supported, awareness creation and Tree Planting Campaign which serves as a strategic intervention against natural disasters amongst communities.

He explained that the state currently has thousands of IDPs from about 1, 008 communities across the 14 Local Government Areas of the state as indicated by the State Social Register.

He therefore requested the FCDO, PUI and other stakeholders to support the IDPs and Host Communities with Livelihood, Empowerment, Multipurpose Cash Transfer and other possible interventions with a view to cushioning the effects of their situation.

The commissioner assured that Zamfara State now enjoys political will and enabling environment for the partners to operate accordingly under the able leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal in the state.

