Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw, has taken a swipe at politicians who turn campaign rallies into entertainment platforms, urging them to prioritise competence, accountability and good governance ahead of the 2027 general election.

The actor, in a message shared on his social media handle, told politicians to stop turning campaign stages into dance floors and concentrate on presenting their achievements, policies and plans for the country.

According to Pawpaw, Nigerians are more interested in purposeful leadership and tangible results than the ability of political office seekers to entertain crowds with dance performances.

Addressing politicians directly, the actor wrote, “Dear Politicians, Stop Dancing On Stage During Campaign. We don’t need choreography. We need competence.

“We don’t need hype men. We need good governance. We don’t need entertainers. We need leaders. Show us what you have done. Tell Nigerians what you will do.

“You are not going for Grammy.”

He further expressed his displeasure with the growing tendency of politicians to showcase their dancing skills at public political gatherings, warning that such performances should not take precedence over the serious business of governance.

In the caption accompanying the post, he added, “I don’t want to see you guys dance on stage again. Be careful.”

Pawpaw’s comments come amid growing political activities and preparations by various political parties ahead of the elections, with music, celebrity appearances and dance performances increasingly becoming familiar features of campaign rallies.