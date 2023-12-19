Chairperson of the Association of Science Laboratory Technologists of Nigeria (ASLTON), University of Ibadan branch, Mrs Elizabeth Joel, has called on the university management to assist the technologists with funding to carry out their research.

Joel stated this on Tuesday at the 2023 Biennial Conference of the association with the theme: ‘Sustainable Laboratory Practice: A key in-depth in Nanotechnology Research and Product Development for National Advancement; which was held at the Faculty of Pharmacy Auditorium, University of Ibadan.

She said Nanotechnology is a new research area which technologists can key into all over the nation.

She, therefore, appealed to university management to support technologists in developing themselves by attending workshops locally and internationally.

She disclosed that the theme of the previous conferences had been strategically coined around technologists and their role in the fields of science, technology, engineering and medicine.

“This is to enable members to stay focused, thereby bringing development to the nation.”

In his remarks, Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Kayode Adebowale, represented by Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Professor Aderonke Baiyeroju, said the Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology is a professional regulatory and research agency that deploys graduates of Science Laboratory Technology (SLT) as well as regulating their courses.

He said the usefulness of laboratory technology as a course is versatile and cuts across many prime sectors such as education, agriculture, industries, medicine, engineering, national security and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

He revealed that recently, the governing council of the University of Ibadan approved the Masters of Science MSc. Degree programme in Science Laboratory Technology in a bid to enhance the knowledge of SLT graduates who are yearning for further academic knowledge in their field of calling.

He said: “It is through the mandate of the Institute and by extension its professional members that science laboratories are efficiently and effectively managed in secondary schools, colleges of education, polytechnics, universities, research institutes and industries so as to ensure international best practices.

“Members of ASLTON assist in carrying out some of the mandates of the regulatory body, these include, ensuring standard knowledge and exposure to equipment, practicals and skills by Technologists/Scientists and students and promoting the highest standards of competence, practice, and conduct among members of the profession.”

Meanwhile, Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abdulwaheed Soliu Adelabu, stated that the 21st century is characterised by advancement in science and technology, adding that in Nigeria “we need qualitative science education in our schools, especially in senior secondary schools. Over the last two decades, there have been repeated calls for reforms and innovations aimed at improving science education in the country.

“This suggests that there are issues in science education in some of our states and the country at large that need to be improved upon. You will agree with me that science and technology education is of great relevance to every society that provides gainful employment to its teeming youth population, most especially when there is a high rate of unemployment, as we currently experience in Nigeria. Self-reliance and sufficiency through technical and vocational education provide for better means of gainful employment to our youths than okada riding.”

In his paper, the keynote speaker, Professor Agbeje Lateef, urged the institution’s management to help support technologists in order to enhance their development.

Also, Chairman, the Local Organising Committee, Mr Ayorinde Adeniran, as a country we need to develop our laboratories and most especially funding, equipment, and manpower to channel new courses in the area of research work.

