We need courageous leader to fix Nigeria in 2023 ― Fayemi

The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential hopeful, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has stated that the nation is in dire need of a courageous leader to fix its socio-economic and security challenges in 2023.

Fayemi who made this known during his Presidential consultation visit to the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun at his Alarere palace on Wednesday said it takes a courageous leader to implement policies that would be of benefit to the entire citizenry of the country.

He added that the solution to the problem of this country is not disintegration as being agitated by some sections of the country but entrusting the future of the country into the hands of a vibrant and courageous leader.

According to him, “the country has many people that are competent and have capacities to lead but what we need in 2023 is a leader that has the courage to build the Nigeria that we all desired. We need a courageous leader to fix this country.”

Fayemi added that with his wealth of experience as a seasoned administrator, politician and strategist, he is qualified to lead the country but will not make the decision until after consultation with relevant stakeholders in the country.

“I have been consulting with governors, political leaders, traditional rulers and leaders of thoughts across the Country on my presidential ambition. The aggregation of opinions will determine the direction I will go.





“I have consulted 80 per cent of serving governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). I have met with stakeholders in Owo, Akure, and Ondo town in Ondo State as well as Ede and Ile Ife in Osun State.

“In Nigeria politics, Ibadan, aside from being the political headquarters in the South West, is not a pushover in the nation’s politics hence my decision to visit Olubadan to tap from his wealth of experience,” he said.

Fayemi described Olubadan as a respected monarch not only in the South West but the entire country as a whole, and also as one of the prominent voices advocating for the oneness of the country.

The Ekiti State governor disclosed his experience as a member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and Chairman of NGF has put him in a vantage position to know the yearnings of the people.

I have traversed the length and breadth of the country. I have met with high and low people. I know the challenges confronting people in these regions. The solution is not far fetched. What we need is a courageous leader. It is one thing to have good policies, it is another thing to have the courage to implement them.

In his response, Oba Balogun described Fayemi as a courageous, fearless, honest and straightforward person.

His words, “Kayode, I have a picture of you and that picture of you is that I have, you must keep it up. The picture I have of you is that of being courageous, honest and straightforward.”

