We must unite to win Ondo for Tinubu —Adegoroye, Transport Minister

The Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, has urged members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state to stay strong and united to deliver the state for the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu in 2023.

Adegoroye, who stated this in Akure, the state capital, while hosting leaders of a group within APC, the Aketi Continuity Mandate Group from Akure South and Akure North local government areas, maintained that the party should unite to boost APC chances in the general election in the state.

He said for the party to win, it required the cooperation of the leaders and members «to strengthen our unity and to focus on building upon our electoral fortunes.»

Describing Tinubu, as a credible and sellable candidate, who has contributed immensely to national development, Adegoroye said an overwhelming victory for the party in 2023 is a collective responsibility for all party leaders.

He urged party leaders, especially in Akure South and Akure North LGAs, to forget the divisive issues of the past and come together before the commencement of campaigns for the general election.

Adegoroye assured that he would e accessible to them and other leaders and members of the party and strive to carry everyone along.

The Minister, who commended the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, for being the rallying point of the party in and outside the state, also thanked APC leaders in the state for their efforts in holding APC together.

Earlier, the leader of the group, who is also the state coordinator, Mr. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, said the visit was necessitated by the need to offer support for the minister in his new role in government.

Ogunleye, who recalled the invitation extended by the group to Adegoroye in 2020 to play crucial role in party activities in the State, hailed his appointment as Minister as deserving and rewarding.

