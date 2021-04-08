We must sustain, cherish our subsisting unity, brotherhood ― Inuwa

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa says his administration will continue to cherish and maintain the brotherhood subsisting among the adherents of the two major faiths in the state.

The Governor stated this during the commissioning of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) guest house located at CAN Centre along Gombe-Kwami road.

He emphasized that his administration will not relent in providing the necessary support for people to practice their beliefs freely, stressing that the essence of leadership is service to humanity.

The Governor acknowledged the contributions of religious groups in the development of the society and commended CAN for its role in maintaining peace and stability which he described as the fulcrum of sustainable development.

“And let me reiterate that this peace we have on Gombe state is non-negotiable, we cannot afford to throw it away and no matter what the devil will do, God will see us through and we shall maintain our strength in unity and our faith in Him and we believe He will deliver us at the point of need.”

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the commissioning of the CAN Guests House as an important milestone in the development of the Gombe CAN centre, congratulating the Christian community in the State for the opportunity and the gift that came from God.

He prayed that the Almighty God will continue to grant CAN the strength and the faith to see to the development of the Centre and take it to the highest level so that guests from far and near can patronize their services for maximum benefits.

Inuwa said as a party to the development of the CAN Centre during the Danjuma Goje administration, he will continue to remain steadfast to its growth and development, stressing also that “as a leader, I am aware that the state can only be a complete unit if the interests of all citizens are taken into consideration. And these are my watchwords always.”

He underscored the relevance and importance of providing such accommodation not only to the hospitality industry but also as a place for seclusion and solitude.

“If you are looking for a place that you feel secure, you come here. If you are looking for a place that you can meditate and relate with your God as a Christian this is a place to be. So the development of this place to the highest level is something that we need to pursue and cherish,” adding that, “I will personally be happy to see the CAN guests house blossoms to be among the best in the country.”

The Governor praised CAN leadership in the state for channelling the money he donated to them for the purpose it was meant, describing their sincerity of purpose as worthy of emulation.

Earlier speaking, the Chairman Gombe State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev Sunday Congo said the construction of the CAN Guests House was made possible through Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s support to the organisation.

” Your Excellency, we are here today as a result of your kind gesture to CAN. To God be the glory, we have used the N25m you have given to us judiciously in constructing CAN Guests House with the sole aim of offering hospitality to guests coming to the state and also to help us raise income for the organisation.”

“We want to thank you for the love you have for the church and encouragement of peaceful coexistence of the two major religions in the state. Thank you also for donating money to the women wing of CAN. The Christian community in Gombe State are indeed grateful and honoured. Your presence with us here is a clear indication of your love and sacrificial service to the people of Gombe state.”

The highlight of the event includes songs ministration and special prayers for the peace, unity and development of Gombe state as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House

Gombe.

