We must strengthen ties that unite Nigeria ― Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, has urged Nigerians to continue to strengthen the ties that bind the nation together in order to ensure a better future for all and sundry, advising that politics should not be just about party but ideas and ideals.

Dr Fayemi who is the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF made the call when members of the Ekiti State Caucus in the House of Representatives organized a get-together to honour him on his birthday in Abuja.

The governor explained that such ties predated colonialism and that the country could only triumph when everyone put their hands together and ensure they do whatever they could in their various spheres of life to strengthen the bridge of togetherness.

According to him, “it is about what would make a difference to our people. And none of our two parties, or any of the parties that we have, none of us is there yet. We are still platforms. What we need is an organic party structure that really speaks to the yearnings of our people a lot more strongly than we do at the moment.”

The governor expressed gratitude for the gesture to honour him by the National Assembly members, saying they have contributed immensely to the successes recorded in the state.

He said: “I am immensely proud of the work you are all doing. We still have a long way to go. It is not a destination. It is a journey and that journey you would always find undulating lands, valleys, hills, potholes, but ultimately what is important is to continue on the journey. And I know God in his infinite mercy would continue to help us overcome these challenging times.

“It is difficult to be a leader in turbulent times as now, it is also the best time to be a leader because, in every adversity, there is always an opportunity, it is for us to seek the opportunity and make sure we make a difference.”

Speaking on behalf of the Caucus, Hon Oluremi Ogunlola (APC-Ekiti), commended Fayemi for piloting the affairs of the state effectively.

According to her, “we thought that its well deserved that we should come together and celebrate him. We are here to celebrate our mentor and leader and the governor of all governors and the engine room of Ekiti State.

“He is piloting the affairs of Ekiti State and he is doing it very well. We are here to celebrate him for who he is to us the members of the National Assembly for the way he has been steering the ship of Ekiti State. It is not how far, but how well you have been able to affect your state and by extension the generality of the nation as a whole. You are dear to us and we appreciate you.”

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, (APC Ekiti) said members of the Ekiti caucus of the National Assembly were grateful for the governor’s consistent support.

He said the governor was courageous who has given a lot to fight for democracy and the unity and development of the country.

“At a time when most people are afraid to utter a word, afraid to take a position, at a time everybody is afraid of being called a tribalist, you are taking positions, not just for today but for tomorrow. Part of what is helping to defuse tension in this country is because we still have statesmen like you in government who say things as they are,” Bamidele said.

Also speaking, Rep Bunmi Tunji Ojo (APC Ondo), said Fayemi helped rally them to deliver the leadership of the House.

According to him, “today the House is peaceful because we got the leadership that we wanted. We wish you the best. For me when I see you, I see courage personified. You are doing well and we appreciate the wonderful work you are doing. You are a man that always has a stand on issues and that is why I admire your person. You always have a position on national issues and that is the true test of leadership.

“You are not a floater. You always have a position and the biggest asset you have is that you are Nigerian to the core. You are always taking a stand that would unite the country, a stand that would preserve the unity of Nigeria. And for this we are grateful to you and proud of you and indebtedness to your stand to unify this country and to show the people that we are ready for leadership,” he said.

Another member, Rep Akinjo Kolade (PDP Ondo) also commended the governor for his efforts to defend democracy in the country.

