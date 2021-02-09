We must resist attempt to destabilise Nigeria ― Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to resist all attempts by some disgruntled elements to destabilise the unity and sanctity of Nigeria in the face of daunting challenges.

Osinbajo said this during the official flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC), registration and revalidation exercise in Ogun State, held at Ikenne Remo.

The VP who revalidated his membership of the party at Ward 1 Unit 003, Egunrege Polling Unit, noted that the party remained the only vehicle and platform that would make the country realised its greatness.

He emphasised the need for Nigeria to embrace peace and tranquillity despite security and economic challenges, saying that the security challenges are not insurmountable.

Osinbajo added that the new Service Chiefs would address the issue of insurgency, banditry and kidnapping with new strategies and skills with much concentration on technology for surveillance, intelligence gathering and attack.

“We must resist any attempts to destroy the unity of this country. Our people have lived and worked together for decades. While we must attend to the cries of communities for justice, equity and fairness we can do so within this same union. Ultimately we are stronger together than apart.

“We are in government at one of the most challenging times in history. The pandemic has made matters worse, and we have also had security challenges that have stretched our law enforcement capacities all over the country,” he noted.

The VP said: “Party registration and revalidation is important because it offers us an opportunity to have a credible roll of members such that we are able to reach our members from the polling booth level all the way to the wards, local government, and federal constituencies.

“Why do we want to reach our people? The people are at the party and the party is the people. Ours is a grassroots party. A party of the people. Our focus is on the welfare, prosperity and wellbeing of all our people.

“Party members must understand their importance in the scheme of things. They must fully understand the party’s philosophy and programs, they must be actively mobilized to participate in, propagate and support government programs.

“Let me urge all who want progress, prosperity abundance and justice to register as members of the APC today! God bless the APC. God bless Ogun State and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He stressed the need to put in place a State Police Structure as one of the steps to boost security situations across the country.

Osinbajo said further, “Policing must be a collective effort. We must speed up and strengthen the community policing structures States must continually train, educate and formalise their local security structures to complement the Federal law enforcement agencies.”

Osinbajo maintained that the Sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, was the founder and progenitor of the progressive movement in the country.

He advised Nigerians to join the party during the exercise, submitting that APC is a grassroots oriented party.

“Party registration and revalidation is important. The people are the party and the party are the people. APC is a grassroots party. It is a party of the people. Party people must fully understand the philosophy of the party.

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in his address said Osinbajo was in Ikenne for the registration in strict observance of the party’s guidelines.

He explained that the exercise was an all-inclusive one, noting that it became imperative for those that have come of age to register and those that wanted to join the party to do so without fear or favour.

“The defection of members of different parties into the APC told is a welcome development. The party is not a social club. The more the merrier for us to brighten the chances of our party in future elections,” Governor Abiodun said.

The National Chairman of the Registration and Revalidation of APC, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, promised that no one would be left out in the on-going exercise.

“The last time we had this kind of exercise was in 2014 and since then we have lost some members, very few have moved out of the party while the party has gained a lot more that have joined us. The doors are opened for those who want to join the party,” he said.

Bello who doubles of the Governor of Niger State advised the party’s leadership in the state to ensure that the exercise is conducted in a peaceful manner.

Meanwhile, Abiodun also revalidated his membership at Ward 3 Unit 1, Itashoyin, Iperu-Remo.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We must resist attempt to destabilise Nigeria ― Osinbajo