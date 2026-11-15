We must move beyond showcasing Nigeria to creating world class tourism experience —Yetunde Oduwole

In this interview, Yetunde Oduwole, Founder and CEO of Bustline Media International, speaks with YETUNDE AJANAKU on her journey from journalism into tourism, media, events, fashion and cultural promotion. She discusses Nigeria’s tourism potential, the global opportunities within its creative industries, the significance of Ojude Oba, women’s leadership, and her vision for Ogun State.

NIGERIA has enormous cultural, tourism and creative potential, yet many of its stories, destinations and cultural experiences are still not fully positioned for global audiences. From your experience across tourism, media and events, what do you think Nigeria needs to do differently to present its culture and tourism opportunities to the world?

Nigeria has an incredible cultural and tourism story to tell, but we need to become more intentional about how we package and communicate it to the world. We must move beyond simply showcasing our culture to creating compelling, world-class tourism experiences around it. From my experience in tourism, media and events, I believe we need stronger storytelling, better infrastructure, professional destination marketing and greater collaboration between government and the private sector. Our festivals, heritage, fashion, food, music and creative industries can become major tourism products if they are properly packaged and promoted internationally. Most importantly, we need to tell our own stories in a way that makes the world curious about Nigeria. We have the assets; what we need is the strategy, consistency and investment to turn those assets into globally recognised experiences.

The events, entertainment, fashion, tourism and creative industries are increasingly interconnected. What opportunities do you see for Nigerian creatives and businesses at this intersection, particularly in attracting international audiences and investment?

I see enormous opportunities because these industries are increasingly interconnected. We can already see this with events such as Ojude Oba, where fashion, heritage, music, culture and tourism come together, and Calabar Carnival, which has the potential to attract visitors through entertainment and cultural experiences. Afrobeats has also shown how Nigerian music can become a global gateway for tourism and other creative industries. There is a huge opportunity to build similar ecosystems around Nigerian fashion, food, film, art, festivals and heritage destinations. A visitor should be able to come to Lagos for a music or fashion event and also experience Nigerian cuisine, art, history and tourism attractions. The talent is already here. What we need is stronger international marketing, professional packaging and partnerships with global brands and investors. That is how we can turn Nigeria’s creative energy into sustainable tourism, business and investment opportunities.

You have worked with different audiences across Nigeria and the United Kingdom. What have these different cultural and professional environments taught you about communicating Nigerian stories and experiences to people from different backgrounds?

Working across Nigeria and the UK has taught me that Nigerian stories are powerful, but the way we tell them has to consider the audience. In Nigeria, there is often a shared understanding of our culture and references; in the UK and other international markets, you sometimes have to provide more context while still keeping the story authentic. I’ve learned that people respond to stories that are genuine, well-presented and emotionally engaging. We shouldn’t dilute our culture to make it global; we should explain and package it in a way that allows different audiences to appreciate its meaning. For me, the key is finding that balance between authenticity and accessibility — telling Nigerian stories proudly, but in a language and format that the world can connect with.

Cultural festivals such as Ojude Oba have attracted significant attention beyond their traditional communities. What role do you believe festivals and cultural celebrations can play in promoting tourism?

Festivals are some of Nigeria’s most powerful tourism and soft-power assets because they allow the world to experience our culture rather than simply hear about it. I say this not only as a tourism and events professional, but as an Ijebu-Ode princess who has personally participated in Ojude Oba as an equestrian representing my horse riding family. For me, Ojude Oba is a powerful example of how tradition, fashion, music, heritage, royalty, equestrianism and community pride can come together to create a world-class cultural experience. It strengthens our connection to our roots while creating opportunities for tourism, local businesses, creatives and young people. Internationally, festivals also allow us to present a more complete picture of Nigeria beyond the usual narratives. With strategic marketing, infrastructure and international partnerships, our festivals can become major tourism products and powerful platforms for changing how the world experiences Nigeria.

You have a particularly strong connection to ljebu-Ode and Yoruba heritage. What does your heritage mean to you personally, and how has that connection influenced your professional work in tourism, culture and events?

My Ijebu and Yoruba heritage is more than an identity to me; it is a responsibility to preserve, celebrate and share our culture. Being an Ijebu-Ode princess and equestrian has deeply influenced my work in tourism, media, culture and events because I have always believed that our heritage can be both preserved and presented in contemporary ways. My personal participation in OjudeOba has strengthened that connection. It has shown me firsthand how culture can unite communities, create tourism opportunities and tell powerful stories to the world. Ultimately, I see my work as a bridge between heritage and modernity.

You started your career as a journalist and columnist in Nigeria at just 18 before relocating to the United Kingdom. Looking back, how did journalism shape the woman and professional you eventually became?

Journalism gave me my voice, my curiosity and, most importantly, the ability to tell stories with purpose. Starting as a journalist and columnist at 18 taught me how to research, communicate, build relationships and understand what makes a story resonate with people. Those foundations have shaped almost everything I have achieved since. From building my award platform into a 16-year international project across 11 countries, to working in tourism, fashion, events and cultural projects, storytelling has remained at the heart of my work. Even when I organise an event or promote a destination, I am ultimately telling a story and creating a platform for people and cultures to be seen. Journalism was therefore more than the beginning of my career; it became the foundation for the professional I have grown into.

Your career has evolved from journalism into tourism, events, media, public relations, fashion, entertainment and creative strategy. What inspired you to build such a multidisciplinary career rather than remain within one professional field?

I have never seen my career as a collection of separate industries; I see them as different sides of the same passion — storytelling, creativity and creating opportunities. Journalism introduced me to storytelling, while tourism, events, media, fashion and entertainment gave me different platforms to tell those stories and connect people. I have also always been curious and willing to explore new opportunities. That has allowed me to build a career that crosses borders and industries, from international events and awards to tourism and cultural projects. For me, being multidisciplinary is an advantage. It allows me to see the bigger picture, connect different sectors and turn ideas into experiences, platforms and opportunities.

As the Founder and CEO of Bustline Media International, what gap did you initially want the company to address, and how has your vision for the organisation evolved over the years?

When I founded Bustline Media International, I wanted to create a platform that would connect people, brands and opportunities across media, events, fashion, entertainment and culture. I saw a gap in how Nigerian talent and stories were being packaged and given international visibility. Over the years, that vision has grown significantly. Through Bustline Media, I have built the Diamond Special Recognition Awards into a 16-year international platform, worked on cultural and tourism projects, delivered international events and created platforms connecting Nigerian brands, creatives and audiences across borders. Today, my vision is bigger than media alone. I want Bustline to be a bridge between Nigerian creativity and global opportunities — using events, media, PR, tourism and cultural storytelling to create visibility, partnerships and commercial opportunities for both Nigerian and international brands.

One of your major achievements is the Diamond Special Recognition Awards, which is approaching its 16th edition. What inspired you to create the platform, and what have you learnt from sustaining an international recognition initiative for so many years?

The Diamond Special Recognition Awards was born from a simple desire to celebrate people whose contributions deserved to be recognised and documented. I wanted to create a platform that could shine a light on Nigerians and Africans making an impact across different fields while taking that recognition beyond Nigeria. As we approach the 16th edition, the biggest lesson has been that longevity requires vision, resilience and the ability to evolve. Over the years, the awards have travelled across 11 countries and recognised people from different sectors and backgrounds. It fhas taught me that an initiative can remain relevant for many years when it has a clear purpose, adapts to changing times and, most importantly, continues to create value for the people it serves.

Events and media projects often require partnerships with brands, government-linked institutions, entertainers, influencers and corporate organisations. What does it take to build partnerships that are mutually beneficial and sustainable?

For me, successful partnerships start with understanding what the other party needs, not simply what you want from them. Whether I am working with a brand, government institution, entertainer or influencer, I look at how the partnership can create genuine value for both sides. Trust, professionalism and clear communication are essential. Partners need to understand exactly what they are getting, what is expected from everyone and how success will be measured. I also believe in delivering on promises and maintaining relationships beyond a single project. Over the years, I have learnt that a good partnership is not just about funding or visibility; it is about shared value, credibility and building something that both parties are proud to be associated with.

As a publicist and strategic communications professional, storytelling is an important part of your work. What mistakes do you see people making when trying to build their public image?

A genuinely compelling story, personality or brand begins with authenticity. People connect with a clear point of view, a relatable human experience and a sense of purpose. In my own work, whether promoting the Diamond Special Recognition Awards, Nigerian cultural projects such as Ojude Oba, or working with brands and public figures, I always look for the story behind the visibility — what makes it distinctive and why people should care. One of the biggest mistakes I see is trying to be everything to everyone. Some people copy trends, exaggerate their achievements or create an image that is disconnected from who they really are. Others focus heavily on visibility without having a clear message or a story that can sustain that attention

Women are increasingly taking up leadership roles in Nigeria’s creative, tourism, media and entrepreneurial spaces. From your experience, what are some of the challenges women still encounter, and what do you believe can help more women build sustainable careers and businesses?

Women have made tremendous progress, but talent alone is not always enough; access, visibility, funding and strong networks still matter. I know this from personal experience. I started my career as a journalist and columnist at 18 and went on to build my own company, Bustline Media International, while developing the Diamond Special Recognition Awards into an international platform. Building and sustaining these initiatives has taught me that women often have to be exceptionally resilient and willing to create opportunities where none exist. It is why I strongly believe in women supporting one another, building credible networks and creating platforms that open doors for others. We also need greater access to funding, mentorship, skills development and decision-making spaces. When women are empowered to build sustainable businesses rather than simply chase visibility, they become creators of opportunities for themselves and for the women coming behind them.

You have worked across Nigeria and the diaspora, with an understanding of different markets and cultural environments. What lessons have these experiences taught you about adapting an idea or brand without losing its original identity and authenticity?

Working across Nigeria and the diaspora has taught me that you can adapt how a story is presented without changing what makes it authentic. The key is understanding the audience while remaining rooted in the identity and values of the brand. For example, my work with the Diamond Special Recognition Awards across 11 countries has required me to work with different cultures, audiences and professional environments while keeping the core purpose of the platform intact. I have also seen this through Nigerian cultural and tourism projects, including Ojude Oba. The lesson is simple: adapt the language, format and experience for different markets, but never lose the soul of the story. Authenticity is often what makes a Nigerian brand interesting to an international audience in the first place.

After more than 15 years of professional experience, what would you say have been some of the most important lessons — including difficult ones — that have shaped the way you approach business, leadership, relationships and your career today?

After more than 15 years, I have learnt that success is less about how quickly you grow and more about how well you build, adapt and endure. Starting my career as a journalist at 18 and eventually building my own company and a 16-year international awards platform has taught me resilience, patience and the importance of staying true to your values. One experience that stays with me was organising a public event in Washington, DC, from Nigeria, at the Nigerian Embassy shortly after the building was commissioned by President Barack Obama. It was a major logistical and professional challenge, but it taught me that sometimes you have to be willing to take on opportunities that look bigger than you — and then find a way to deliver. I have also learnt that not every partnership will work, not every opportunity will materialise, and sometimes you have to outgrow people and ideas. Today, I value integrity, relationships, consistency and knowing when to say no. Ultimately, my biggest lesson is that your reputation is one of your most valuable assets. Opportunities come and go, but how you conduct yourself and the value you consistently create will stay with you.

15. Finally, what are you currently building or working towards, and what would you like your work and legacy in tourism, media, events and Nigerian cultural promotion to represent in the years ahead?

I am currently focused on building platforms and partnerships that connect tourism, media, events and Nigerian culture to wider global audiences. I want to create more opportunities for Nigerian and African destinations, creatives and businesses to be seen and celebrated internationally. I am also developing ideas around my state, Ogun State’s tourism potential, drawing on my experience in tourism, events and cultural promotion. One of these is a proposed 100-day tourism turnaround strategy focused on showcasing Ogun’s heritage, festivals, arts, creative industries and destinations, while attracting visitors, investment and opportunities for local communities. Ultimately, I want my work to represent excellence, credibility and meaningful cultural impact. I want to be part of the generation that moves Nigerian tourism from having enormous potential to delivering world-class experiences — and I intend to keep building the platforms, partnerships and ideas that help make that happen.