We must insulate ourselves from politicians, CNA tells chairman Benue Assembly

For state and National Assembly Commissions to stand the test of time, the management must be determined to insulate themselves from the influence of politicians.

Acting Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Architect Olatunde Ojo, made the declaration while playing host to the Chairman of the Benue State House of Assembly Commission (BSHAC), Dr Sylvester Atachin, who led a delegation of members of the Board on a visit to the management of the National Assembly, in Abuja.

Architect Ojo admonished Dr Atachin and his team to show self-discipline and rise above the intrigue of politicians who would want to appropriate the Commission.

The Clerk to the National Assembly noted that the setting up of the BSHAC showed that the nation’s democracy was fast developing while congratulating the Commission on their appointment and inauguration by the Governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom.

He assured the BSHAC that he would USD his good offices to assist the management of the BSHAC.

He said: “Your principal role as a Commission is to appoint, promote and discipline the staff of the Benue State House of Assembly because where there is no discipline, there is no orderliness.

“Also very important is for you to strive to insulate the Service from political influences because, in the discharge of your duties, the political forces will come.

“But while taking cognizance of their importance, you have to try as much as possible to make sure that the Service you are building is properly insulated from political influences as much as possible so that the Commission can stay and stand the test of time.

“All you have to do is to sustain democracy, therefore you have to render service to the State Assembly as it is required.

“When you bring all these together, definitely, you would have covered a lot of ground. So to this extent, I welcome you to the National Assembly and we are very available to support you in ways that you may require.”

Earlier in his remarks, Dr. Atachin, said that the visit was to familiarize members of the Commission with the National Assembly and to draw lessons on how to effectively carry out their assignment.

“We are new in office as a Commission and we need to take a bearing from existing institutions that could impact positively on us so that we can take off and work for Benue state and for Nigeria.

“The National Assembly is first among equals and it is the citadel of democracy, so if we start our journey here, I think we have done the right thing.”

Other members of the delegation included Rt. Hon. Avinze Agbom, Rt. Hon. Ezekiel Aduji, Hon. Benjamin Dowgo, Mr Benjamin Iwan (Secretary to the Commission) and member representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency, Hon. Benjamin Mzondu. Benue assembly

