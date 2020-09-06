We must end impunity in Ekiti PDP to stand a chance in 2022 poll ― Olujimi

The lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Senator Biodun Olujimi has warned the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) to as a matter of urgency put an end to impunity and high-handedness in the Ekiti chapter for the party to stand a chance of winning the 2022 governorship election in the state.

She noted that the party will continue to wallow in crisis until the preponderance of injustices being perpetrated by the party’s national leadership is redressed.

She said that it was wrong for anybody to think that she was in the current struggle with the former governor, Ayo Fayose for personal ambition, saying the only reason there is PDP in Ekiti is because of her being a senator keeping the flag of the party flying.

Olujimi who spoke at the weekend at her Omuo-Ekiti country home during a meeting with PDP leaders in her district warned that the crisis that has split the state chapter into factions may consume and spell doom for the party if appropriate measures were not taken by the national leadership to salvage the situation.

According to her, ” We are where we are today as a result of the dictatorial nature and selfish interest of one man who sees himself as the alpha and omega of the party. But the vast majority of party members across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti are ready to change the order and give everyone a sense of belonging in the management of the party. No one should be left out in the decision-making process.

“And for us to be able to dislodge APC in the 2022 gubernatorial poll, the party must purge itself of impunity and ensure justice, equity and fairness is done. Where there is no justice, equity and fairness, the party can’t win an election.

“Winning comes from the oneness of mind, and the ability to carry everyone along. But in a situation where one person is claiming ownership of the party and that other people don’t count, then we are bound to lose. We can only win as a team. Twice that Fayose won the election, we won as a team.

“Our leaders at the national want to support the minority against the majority. But if they don’t listen to us, they will have themselves to blame. For us to win, there must be justice. Our national leadership knows what to do to resolve the crisis. Thank God 2022 is still two years from now.”

Olujimi said that she has no personal issues with the former Governor Ayodele Fayose but only poised to liberate Ekiti PDP from the hand of oppressors.

She noted the alleged illegality that was perpetrated during the party’s wards, council and state congresses have weakened Ekiti PDP.

Olujimi vowed not to backtrack from her struggle with other leaders of the party to reposition and restore sanity to Ekiti despite the gang-up against them by a group of renegades in the party.

