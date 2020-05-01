We must buckle up for post-COVID-19 challenges, says Akintola

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Adeniyi Akintola, has asked government at all levels and indeed all Nigerians to do more in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and work out modalities to minimise the effect of the global health crisis on the economy of the nation at the end of it all.

Akintola, in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday by his media aide, Prince Olumuyiwa Akinbiyi, said he was aware of ongoing efforts by the global community to produce cure and vaccines for the virus “but while we are trusting God for the timely realisation of this particular goal, Nigeria and Nigerians must brace up for the challenges ahead, especially in terms of getting our economy back on the track during and after this pandemic era.”

He said: “Nigeria, no doubt, is a monolithic economy as our foreign exchange earnings largely come from crude oil export. Now that the amount for which a barrel of oil sells in the global market is not up to the cost of production and transportation on the sea, we are in for big trouble.

“This manifested last week when money available as allocations to all tiers of government was only a quarter of what was expected to be shared for the month of March. The implication is that we are gradually approaching an era of zero allocation.

“While we are urging the Federal Government and state governors to be proactive in tackling the looming socioeconomic danger, it is essential that the current war against COVID-19 is intensified by all stakeholders in view of the fact that the rate at which new cases are being recorded is unacceptable.

“Furthermore, Nigerians should prioritise strict adherence to the global standard of combating COVID-19 as this concerns social distancing, frequent handwashing with soap, use of hand sanitisers, among others.”

Meanwhile, the lawyer cum politician called on Muslims in Oyo State and the country at large to use the opportunity of this holy month of Ramadan to rededicate themselves to the cause of Allah and humanity.

“Ramadan came at a very critical time of a global pandemic this year and as Muslim faithful observe their fasts without an opportunity to observe certain usual activities which are associated with the sacred month.

“It is imperative for all us to engage in sober reflection and also use the occasion to pray fervently for divine intervention as the whole world needs God to save humanity from this pandemic and all other challenges facing us as human beings,” he added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE