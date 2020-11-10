We lost over N1 billion to looting ― FCT-DRTS

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), on Tuesday, lamented the invasion of its Auto Pond at Gosa area of the territory, estimating its losses at over ₦1 billion.

According to DRTS: “We have evaluated the items. Like the motorcycles, we placed a value or N26, 000 on each and even at that value, you have money running into over N800 million and the value of the vehicles is about N76 million. So, in all, what has been looted here is over N1 billion.”

Addressing the FCT Ministerial Committee on Assessment of Losses, during the visit to the Pond, the Director of FCT-DRTS, Wadata Aliyu Bodinga, said about 174 vehicles, 3, 432 motorcycles and 43 Rickshaws (tricycles) were carted away by hoodlums.

He bemoaned the activities of hoodlums for allegedly operating for about three days and vandalised offices on the premises, saying electricity transformer and about 40 solar panels were stolen.

“We had over 3, 432 motorcycles and not one of them was spared, not even a bolt was left because everything was completely looted. We had about 174 vehicles and even the offices were vandalised, including the roof which was removed.

“About 40 poles of solar have equally been removed; the observation post was vandalised. Anything metal, whether alloy or non-alloy were removed. The fence was pulled down and the rods removed. About 43 Keke NAPEP were stolen. The transformer supplying the place electricity was also taken away. I think the hoodlums stayed here for like three days or so, continuously looting the place,” Bodinga explained.

At Idu Industrial Layout, the Chairman, Abuja, Nasarawa and Niger Branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Odun Emasealu, said billions of Naira in investments have been lost.

According to him: “We have gone round and the industrial equipment looted are very expensive. They raided the buildings and vandalised equipment. About 15 to 20 factories were affected.

“They took away windows, doors and other things including toilet seats and bathtubs, all running into billions. They have rendered these factories totally incapacitated and in fact, the owners need to reinvest to get some of them back up again. We just hope that these people will no be demoralised, that they will have the faith to come up again,” he stated.

In Kuje, the Council’s Central Store which contained medical supplies and other non-medical assets was also looted.

The Council’s ICT Centre and Library was raided with 20 desktop computers, eight standing fans and eight air conditioning systems and 13 inverter batteries stolen. The hoodlums also invaded the offices of the FCT Fire Service and the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC within the library premises where they carted away office equipment and stationeries.

Responding during the visit to his palace, the Sarkin Jiwa in Kuje, Dr Idris Musa, said most of the hoodlums who invaded the territory came from the far North and Niger Republic, appealing to the committee to monitor scrap collectors in the territory, as some of them took part in the looting.

In his own, the Chairman of the committee and Director General, FCT Emergency Management Agency (FCT-EMA), Alhaji Abbas Idris said his team would do a meticulous job and present its findings to the relevant authority.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE