We lost N770m to #EndSARS aftermath destruction, says Ibeju-Lekki LG vice-chairman

The Management of Ibeju Lekki Local Government has claimed N770m loss to the destruction of the local government following the aftermath of the protest to end Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Tribune Online gathered that the local government was part of the buildings razed by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest last year in the state and other parts of the country.

The Vice-Chairman, Ibeju-Lekki local Government, Odofin Abduljelili made this known during the oversight function of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Local Government and Community Affairs at the local government.

Odofin said that the Local government’s building was completely burnt down and looted by the hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful protest against the police brutality in the state.

“We have lost almost N770 million to the End SARS aftermath destruction. Our building was totally burnt down.

“After looting everything we had in the office, they now set fire on it.”

Abduljelili, however, assured that efforts are being exerted to rebuild the local government but the exact timeline is yet to be known.

“So, we have to pull down the building at the back in order to put a new structure.

“We have done the architectural design already.

“Regarding the new edifice, expect it soon from us. I can’t say when will fix it at a particular date. But, we have to fix it before the end of our tenure.” He said.

Meanwhile, The House Committee Chairman on Local Government and Community Affairs, Hon Olayiwola Sobur urged the management to pick a cue from Ajeromi Ifelodun local government’s immediacy attached to the rebuilding of its edifice also struck by the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.

