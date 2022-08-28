We lost 1,200 personnel because we are not allowed to bear arms ― Vigilante group

The Vigilante Group of Nigeria disclosed over the weekend that they lost over 1,200 personnel during the course of fighting insecurity, because there’s no legislation that allows the group to bear arms.

Speaking in Abuja, the Commandant of the group, Dr Usman Mohammed Jehu, said the group has lost many lives in the course of fighting insecurity without arms.

“You see, this work we are doing, we need government support, especially with working materials like vehicles, uniforms and equipment.

“For now, we are not allowed to carry arms, except in places where there is serious trouble. The security personnel allow us to carry arms but the authority does not authorize us to carry arms.”

The group called on the president to sign the Vigilante Group Bill in order to allow them to carry arms and effectively fight insecurity.

“The bill has been passed by the National Assembly and sent to the president over the last four years.

“There must be causalities in the course of fighting insecurity. We have lost more than 1,200 personnel in various operations and there is no welfare package for them,” he said.

Usman called on the presidency to ensure that those who fought insecurity in without necessary provisions did not fight in vain.

They urged the president to sign the Vigilante Group Bill to allow them access to quality training and arms.

The Assistant Director of Operations, Victor Azuogalaya, said: “If the group is empowered, they will perform better.”

