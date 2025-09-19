We leverage on AI to cater for African travel needs worldwide — Ipinmoroti, SVP, Global Ops, Wakanow Group

Olushola Ipinmoroti is the Senior Vice President, Global Operations, Wakanow Group, She a seasoned professional with over 17 years of experience spanning financial services, commercial strategy, and travel technology. In this interview, she speaks on how Wakanow is unlocking new destinations as well as enlightening Nigerians and Africans on destinations with easier access, affordability, WALE OLAPADE brings the excepts;

How do you plan to leverage technology to make Wakanow exceptional for modern travel agencies?

We’re investing heavily in technology, particularly artificial intelligence, to enhance our services. We’re developing chatbots that can attend to customers from end-to-end, reducing our dependency on humans. This will enable us to provide more efficient and personalized services to our customers.

What are your plans for expansion, and how do you intend to cater to the needs of African customers globally?

We’re expanding our footprint across Africa and into the diaspora. We want to be everywhere in Africa and cater to African customers worldwide, understanding their travel language and needs. This will enable us to provide seamless services to our customers globally.

Can you tell us about Wakanow’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives?

Our CSR initiative, WACA Cares, focuses on empowering youth and women through free training on how to sell travel. We partner with institutions and state governments to provide this training, aiming to equip them with the skills to start and grow their own travel businesses.

How do you educate your clients on travel channels and insurance?

We have a knowledge base that provides information on our products, including travel insurance. We also sensitise our customers through our marketing channels, social media pages, and releases to ensure they’re aware of the insurance they need for their destinations and types of travel.

What’s your take on summer travels and the impact of global policies on travel trends?

Summer travels are a big deal, but we believe America is overrated. With companies like Wakanow unlocking new destinations, Nigerians and Africans are now more enlightened and focusing on destinations with easier access, affordability, and better value for money.

How is Wakanow preparing for inbound tourism, especially with events like the December festivities in Nigeria?

We’re well-prepared for inbound tourism, particularly during the holiday season in Nigeria, which starts in December. We’ve opened offices across the world to cater to Africans in the diaspora and anyone interested in exploring Africa, especially Nigeria’s rich cultural offerings.

Are you interested in exploring the Brazilian route for cultural and business purposes?

Absolutely, we see potential in the Brazilian route for cultural reawakening and business opportunities, given the commonalities between Nigeria and Brazil.