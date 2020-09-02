We lack adequate power supply in Abuja ― FCT minister

Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Wednesday, stated that Abuja is currently lacking adequate power supply, despite being the seat of power.

He stated this in Abuja during the official handing over ceremony of the outgoing FCT Permanent Secretary, Sir Christian Ohaa to the new one, Mr Olusade Adesola.

According to him: “I was pleased that your assignment is at the Ministry of Power because when you came in three years ago, one of the greatest challenges we were facing in the city was the issue of power. Particularly lightening up the city at night.

“Ensuring that the street light network and power for them are functional. And you could remember in those days, every newspaper is reporting Abuja is dark. But quietly we are getting over that situation.

“But, it is still a challenge, that is why as you move to your new assignment as our ambassador, any opportunity, or intervention in terms of upgrading the power infrastructure through Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) or ensuring that Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) provides enough power to the FCT as the seat of government, or in ensuring that you are able to pursue our issue of the eligible customer so that we can get dedicated power,” he appealed.

Malam Bello further urged him to support the FCT Administration to resolve the issue of power in the territory as a hardworking and dedicated Permanent Secretary.

Earlier, the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Sir Ohaa, who has been moved to the Ministry of Power, called on the directors to support the new Permanent Secretary, saying he had to step on toes to achieve the result.

Also speaking, the new Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola promised to deliver on the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari and urged government functionaries to support him.

“We all have one same goal and is to deliver on the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari, not only to Nigeria but to residents of Abuja in particular. This is the place to be, we must collectively work together to make the place great. I want to assure you of my unflinching support. I have one assignment here to facilitate your work,” he added.

