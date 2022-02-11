We knew nothing about Oluwo soliciting N20m financial assistance for proposed wedding, says palace

A letter said to have been written to Osun State governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, by the Oluwo Of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, soliciting for N20 million for his proposed wedding in Kano is now causing ripples in the state.

The letter, entitled: “Notification of wedding and request for financial support” which has gone viral, was addressed to the governor and dated February 8th, 2022.

But the monarch, through his spokesperson, Alli Ibrahim, denied writing the state governor for financial support for the proposed wedding.

The letter, which was addressed to the governor, was received on his behalf by the office of Special Adviser to the governor on Chieftaincy Affairs.

The content of the letter however read: “I have the instruction of the His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, to notify you of Oluwo’s decision to marry a princess from Kano Emirate to be precise Ado Bayero Dynasty.

“I wish to remind your excellency that this kind of royal wedding within two notable traditional institutions in Nigeria will require huge expenses, which necessitate support of the state government financially even logistically.”

But when contacted, Press Secretary to Oluwo, Alli Ibraheem, said: We read with total dismay, a letter purportedly said to emanate from the palace of Oluwo of Iwoland seeking financial assistance on his personal affairs, wedding.

“While we commend the enlightened public for their sense of fair judgment, we want to categorically state that the letter is fake and did not emanate from the palace of Oluwo.

“The said letter lacks basic in-house styles of Oluwo’s palace correspondence. Oluwo always appends his personal signature while writing the government.

“Equally, the font in the letter is not our official style. At the said date on the letter, Oluwo was not in the state up till now. And his secretary has no audacity, whatsoever, to sign on behalf of His Majesty while communicating with the government.

“The letter was orchestrated by mischievous people whose mission is to discredit the palace. Marriage is a personal affairs. There is no marriage venture too big for Oluwo to finance on his own. Those circulating such should exercise caution. Queen is coming but not in haste of the public demand.

“We enjoin reasonable individual to get their facts before jumping on the bandwagon.”