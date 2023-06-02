The Rivers police command on Friday announced that its officers have killed four persons suspected to be members of the dreaded Deygbam cult group in Ndele community, Emohua Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Emeka, while announcing the incident to journalists at the command headquarters said the suspected cultists were gunned downa gun during an exchange of fire between police operatives and the cult members.

He stated that the suspects were among the gang of Deygbam cultists that invaded Ndele community that fateful day.

According to the Commissioner, operatives at Rumuji Police Division with support from vigilante partners acting on credible intelligence confronted the cultists and in an ensuing gun duel, some of the suspects including Chinomezi, aka Nickaaro the Armourer and Chinza Orji Okunna, aka Okosa were gunned down.

CP Emeka alleged four of the cultists killed participated in the killing and beheading of four persons in an attack on the community on Tuesday, May 30.

He disclosed that two pump action guns, one locally made gun and empty cartridges of AK 47 were among items found on the neutralised suspects.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…





VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…