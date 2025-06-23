We intercepted Iran’s missiles targeting US air base — Qatar

Qatar has confirmed that its air defence systems successfully intercepted a missile attack aimed at the Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts the United States’ largest military installation in the Middle East.

Qatar’s Defence Ministry said the missiles were neutralised before they could strike the base. The country’s Foreign Minister condemned the attack, describing it as a “flagrant violation of the State of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace, as well as international law and the United National Charter.”

“We affirm that the State of Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner proportionate to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression and in accordance with international law,” the minister said.

He added that all personnel at the base had been safely evacuated prior to the attack “in accordance with approved security and precautionary procedures” and confirmed that there were no injuries or human losses.

Tribune Online reports that Iran launched six missiles in retaliation for the Trump administration’s recent bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to DailyMailUK, the missiles were directed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, where more than 10,000 US troops are stationed alongside over 100 aircraft, including strategic bombers and refuelling tankers.

