We haven’t changed dates for Edo, Ondo elections ― INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has denied media report of an impending plan to review dates for the conduct of governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC in a statement on Monday said no decision has been taken by the electoral umpire “to postpone the Edo and Ondo governorship elections or adjust the timetable and schedule of activities for the said elections scheduled for l9th September and 10th October 2020 respectively. ”

National chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu had last February fixed Saturday, September 19, 2020, as the date for the governorship election in Edo State and Saturday, October 10, 2020, for Ondo State governorship elections.

Okoye in the statement said the INEC was mindful of the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and was equally “monitoring the various efforts by the federal and state governments health authorities and other stakeholders to contain the spread of and eliminate COVlD-l9.

“If and when the need arises to adjust the time table for the elections, the same will be conveyed to the public in the usual manner. In the meantime. we will continue to study the situation carefully and cooperate with other stakeholders in the battle against COVID-19. ”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

