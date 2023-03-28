Dr Mrs Bolanle Olatunji is the General Manager of Aviation Medical Clinics founded in 1983 as mandated by the international civil aviation agencies to attend to passengers airborne, ill passengers on transit, staff and families of the agency and also private patients.

How had been the journey, especially in the last decade?

In the last decade, I was in Port Harcourt. While there I did a lot, I helped to strengthen the clinic and make a lot of changes with the help of the organisation.

I was transferred back to Lagos in 2014, then we had clinics all around. We render primary care to the staffs and family of Aviation Ministry. But we had a vision to transform our clinics to a better healthcare facility and make life easier for our staff, their families and external users, that is private clients.

Over time, we were able to transform the clinics. For example, the Lagos clinic has now been transformed to a hospital. we have been able to transform the clinic to secondary level of care. Now we have dental facility, eye care facility, neurology, cardiology, gynecology, general surgery, among others.

Presently, we have gone ahead to create environmental aspect of healthcare. We have made huge progress in this department. We work together with the environment and safety department to make sure that we have robust facility and healthcare concerning our environment. We watch over the water department, refuse and waste management and general hygiene, as well as watching over the food vendors in the airport.

Under your leadership, you were able to raise support for the clinics.

Yes, while I was in Port Harcourt, we have the Airport Manager, Mrs Okoye, who tried to relate with other organizations in River State to raise support in form of Corporate Social Responsibility. A team from the Exxon Mobil visited the airport and went to different department at the airport. When they got to my department, I was able to convince them that their support is needed, not just for our organization but for the community in general. They wanted evidence that we’re indeed helping the community, and that time we had a medical outreach in the community which really made huge impact. These convinced them to support our department.

Over the years we’ve had supports from corporate organisations among which was MTN Foundation.

Looking back, what were your satisfactory moments?

Over the years, we have had a lot of times and experiences that I am grateful for. Medical career is service to humanity. We were given opportunity to touch lives and that’s what we did. Serving humanity itself is satisfactory. I was opportuned to work with great teams in different departments, they made the work easier and we had many successes.





I am grateful to the Managing Director, Capt. Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu for believing in the deptartment. He gave every possible support to ensure we transform into a revenue generating department. I appreciate Director HR&A, Chief Honorius Anozie, for his administrative support; I am grateful to Director, Finance &Accounts, Mrs Adenike Aboderin for releasing funds and her action confidence in our performance.

I also appreciate the entire Aviation Medical Management Team, that is all doctors, all nurses, medical laboratory Scientists and my Admin staff under Mr Ajani. They believed in the vision and worked tirelessly to ensure repositioning of the department.

I also appreciate all clients and all staff of FAAN and NAMA for believing in us. My predecessors- Dr. Akintunji, Dr Kukoýi, Dr Ayotunde, especially Dr Wale Oduwole for permitting my grooming. He allowed me to work freely with my ideas and vision.

I also appreciate every FAAN management staff for their cooperation and support for the vision I have.

How were you able to combine your career with raising your family?

I was blessed with a good family. They contributed a lot to my succes. They were my support system. I have an understanding husband that supports my choice of career. My immediate family and extended family were always there when I needed them. I could remember when my children were young, my family members were always there to give their support. I would advice young women to find balance in their pursuit of successful career. Their family should not suffer at the detriment of their career and the other way round. Submission is also key, women should submit to their husband as the head of the family, not like the lion head.