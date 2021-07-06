We have spoken with some of abducted students ― Proprietor, Bethel Baptist school

The Proprietor of Bethel Baptist High school, Kaduna, Rev Yahaya Adamu Jangado, has said the bandits had called and they have spoken with some of the abducted students.

He said the bandits have told them the students are safe and they are in the custody of have 121 students.

Narrating how he got the news in an interview with journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday, the Proprietor who is also the President of the Baptist Conference said “on Monday morning we received a distress call that bandits visited our school and on hearing the news we alerted security officials to come to our rescue.

“They responded and were here. They came and already the bandits were going away with a number of our students, they was an exchange of fire between the soldiers and the bandits and in the process, they lost two of the soldiers.

“For now, we know that we have 154 students in the school hostel and yesterday after the exchange of fire between the soldiers and the bandits. We came to the school and recovered 28 students.

“Some of them hide in many places. Some of them in the course of taking them away escaped and came back to the school.

“So the total number of students we recovered on Monday was 28 and today by the grace of God we had a call from the bandits and they assured us that our children are well and doing okay.

“In fact, we had the privilege of speaking with a few of them. They counted themselves in the jungle and they gave us information that they are 121 and when we put the number together with what we have recovered, we discovered that the number is exactly the same as the number of students we have in the hostel.

According to the Proprietor, the bandits have called and they spoke with some of them, saying that is the information for now.

He said following their conversation with the bandits, “We called the parents to appreciate them for their patience, understanding and calmness and also solicit for their support in this trying moment.

“We assured them that as management we will do anything possible to bring back their children.

“I want to thank God because the parents are understanding. We are working together to see what we can do.

“For now, we do not know what the bandits will say. They may call for ransom and we may have to negotiate, we have also agreed with the parents to work together in prayers and look up to God in this matter.

“We have informed the government about the matter, we had a meeting with them also and they promised us that they would do everything possible to go for a rescue mission to make sure the students are back,” he said.

