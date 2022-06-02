We have spent over N2bn donating, renovating facilities at BBHS, says Oyesiku

The National President of Baptist Boys High School Old Boys Association, Professor Olukayode Oyesiku, on Thursday, disclosed that the Association had spent over N2 billion on the donation and renovation of facilities for the school.

Oyesiku stated this while addressing journalists as part of activities heralding the centenary anniversary celebration of the school, held at the school premises.

He highlighted the construction of 600 sitting capacity stadium estimated at N277million almost completed as one of the projects embarked on by the association.

The pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, faulted the poor attitudes of the government towards the school and other public schools in the state while submitting that old boys are capable of managing the school better if handed over to them by the government.

Oyesiku attributed the facelifting of the school to the interventions of the old boys both within and outside the country.

He hinted that former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who is an old boy was ready to raise three billion naira fund for the renovation of the school if the state government is ready to hand over the running of the school to the Association.





“We went to Obasanjo to assist us, but he insisted that we should ask the government to hand the school over to the old boys and if they did that he would have raised three billion naira for us.

“If the government gives this school to old boys, I am sure we are more than capable because we want to keep this school the way we met it and make it better but somewhere it has not been possible.

“When we improve the facilities government comes to put students in the school. The level of discipline has been watered down by politics.

“We have renovated many facilities. We are building the stadium at N277 million naira and it is 86 per cent completed. We have started other projects because we want the school to be as new as we want. We are also going to re-paint the whole 67 buildings on ground.

“I am not going to say whether the government should hand over the school to the old boys or not, but I want the government to have a rethink. There is a need for amendment of policies,” he added.

He also called on the state government to as a matter of urgency see to the security of pupils and the renovation of access roads to the school.

Oyesiku said, “We want the government to take care of the security of the school, the access road to the school is terrible and we want it reconstructed.”

