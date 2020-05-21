We have released 3,751 inmates so far during COVID-19 period ― NCoS

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has disclosed that it has so far released 3,751 inmates comprising convicts and awaiting trial persons who met the criteria set for the presidential amnesty.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the decongestion of detention centres across the nation as part of efforts to sustain the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, had accordingly on 9th April 2020 during the flag-off of the Presidential amnesty at Medium Security Custodial Centre Kuje-Abuja announced that a total of 2,600 would benefit from the release by 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.

The Correctional Service in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr Augustine Njoku, on Thursday in Abuja noted, however, some states Chief Judges during the jail delivery processes granted bail/release to some awaiting trial persons cumulating in the release of 3,751 inmates so far.

Njoku further explained that the process was ongoing, as other measures are being put place to ensure continuity and the final figures would be made public at the end of the exercise.

He said: “A breakdown of the release shows that 2,740 convicts and 1011 Awaiting Trial Inmates have so far benefited from the exercise.

“The Controller General of Corrections Ja’afaru Ahmed wishes to use this medium to express his profound gratitude to all the state governors, Chief Judges and other stakeholders in the Criminal Justice System who have worked tirelessly to carry out this exercise and encourage its continuity.

“The Service is assuring that all inmates qualified for the amnesty and jail delivery will be released accordingly,” he said.

