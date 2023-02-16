By: Tola Adenubi – Lagos

The Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) the mobility technology firm handling the seaport electronic call-up system for trucks movement on behalf of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday said that the company has reduced cost of cargo haulage at the ports by 65 percent in the last two years.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday in Lagos during the two years anniversary of the seaport electronic call-up system otherwise known as Eto, Managing Director and Co-Founder of TTP, Mr. Jama Onwubuariri said that over 1,165,000 port and non-port-bound trucks have been digitally managed by TTP since the Eto system came into force two years ago at the ports.

According to Mr. Jama Onwubuariri, “TTP, a leading mobility technology company, today marks its second anniversary by highlighting its key milestones in the efficient movement of trucks in and out of Lagos ports.

“TTP has made a profound impact on the logistics and transportation industry, delivering innovative solutions that streamline the cargo movement process, reduce congestion, and improve the overall efficiency of port operations.

“TTP’s flagship product, Eto, has successfully reduced traffic around the port corridors, resulting in a significant improvement in the average turnaround time for port-bound trucks from an average of 2 weeks to just 3 days.

“The company’s technology has also contributed significantly to a massive reduction in the cost of moving cargo by 65 percent, providing significant cost savings to businesses and improving the competitiveness of the Nigerian economy.

“It has also in this period, digitally managed the movement of over 1,165,000 port and non-port-bound trucks.

“We are proud to mark this milestone, and to see the positive impact that our technology has had on the industry,”

“Our commitment to delivering innovative solutions has allowed us to revolutionize the way that cargo is transported in and out of Lagos ports, and we are confident that our continued growth and success will bring even greater benefits to the industry in the years to come.

“TTP has established itself as a leader in the mobility technology sector and has received widespread recognition for its innovative solutions and impactful results.





“As the company looks ahead to the future, it remains focused on delivering cutting-edge technology and excellent service delivery and is committed to improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the Nigerian economy.”