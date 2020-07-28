We have put measures in place for reopening of schools ― Benue govt

Following the directive of the Federal Government that schools be reopened on 4th August 2020, the Benue State Government said it has put measures in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The State Government also said that in compliance with the directive, it has approved the reopening of schools for final year classes on 4th August 2020.

Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar stated this on Tuesday while briefing newsmen after meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom at Government House, Makurdi, said pupils in primary six and students in JSS 3 and SSS3 are the ones affected by the directive.

Professor Ityavyar said the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, (WASSCE), would commence on the 17th August with other examinations such as Mock SSCE and Junior Secondary School also scheduled to commence in no distant time.

He said while the government had put necessary measures in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19 among the pupils and students, parents are to also make provision for face masks and other safety measures.

On the planned handover of missionary schools in the state to their owners, Professor Ityavyar said the governor had approved a committee headed by the Secretary to the State government (SSG), Professor Anthony Ijohor to look into the issue and report back within one week.

Membership of the committee is drawn from government and the church.

