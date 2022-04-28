We have processed millions of passengers at Abuja airport without any incident — FAAN

THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it had processed millions of passengers through the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport for years without recording any loss of lives.

Speaking about the recent sad incident involving a female passenger who died at the airport while waiting to board a Lagos-bound aircraft at the Abuja airport, FAAN through its spokesperson, Mrs Faithful Hope-Ivbase, expressed sadness over the development.

Confirming the incident, Hope-Ivbase said the female passenger, waiting to board a Lagos-bound flight from the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, was observed having difficulty in breathing at the boarding hall, but later passed on after frantic efforts made at resuscitating her, including the administration of CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and AED (Automated External Defibrillator) proved abortive in the circumstances.

“Although the Authority has processed millions of passengers through the airport without any such incident over the years, we deeply regret that despite spirited efforts by our medical officials to resuscitate her, she was confirmed dead at about 09:06 hours, and her remains was subsequently taken to the NAF Medical Centre,”Hope-Ivbase said.

FAAN therefore, used the opportunity to express its profound condolences to her family and friends on the unfortunate loss and prayed that her soul finds rest with the Lord.