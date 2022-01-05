We have petitioned EFCC over accounts linked to Akeredolu’s family ― Ondo PDP

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, on Wednesday, maintained that there are enough evidence against the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, and his immediate family.

The opposition party insisted that the governor’s family has been using various firms to siphon state resources through proxy companies, saying the party has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over the account linked to the family of governor Akeredolu.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Mr Kennedy Peretei, who stated this in a statement, said the party decided to rise to the challenge by the state government to provide evidence that the first family was using some companies to loot the state.

The opposition party had earlier alleged that Akeredolu registered 13 different companies for members of his family through which he allegedly awards contracts to siphon the state’s resources.

But the state government, through the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the allegation was baseless because the opposition party had no proof to support the allegation and challenged the opposition party to report the matter to the EFCC.

However, PDP insisted that the party has documentary evidence to back its allegations and said the party has documentary evidence that showed that Akeredolu’s wife and son Babajide registered eight companies with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

He said: “When l released the series 10 of “Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu’s Misrule”, it was greeted with disbelief. Some said it was a fairy tale.

“Others said, Ondo State was too enlightened for such mindless looting. Even the clueless Government Information machinery dismissed me as idle, challenging me to provide the facts.

“Today, l serve only the first course of documentary evidence, independent, authorised search from the Corporate Affairs Commission portal, so that, the doubting ‘Thomases’ can come to terms with the fact that, indeed, Ondo State is under siege with Akeredolu and his family.

“As to the request to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the advice is unnecessary as action is already being taken.”

But while reacting, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaiye said the PDP was not criticising the government for the sake of the state but for it to take over the government in the future election.

He said: “The whole duty of a rudderless opposition party, particularly one that swims against the tide, is to attack and fault any policy of a ruling party, irrespective its altruistic values.

“The attacker does so, not in the interest of the people, but to promote the chances of the opposition party ahead of future elections.

“The Ondo State chapter holds that a government that invests massively in the security of lives and property has fared better than the one that builds skyscrapers in every street, leaving its people at the mercy of criminal elements.

“Ondo APC views as incongruous that a party which had no solution to the endless carnage and disruption of free flow of traffic in the ever-busy Ore for eight years would have no shame in digging for faults in the highly celebrated interchange constructed on the Sagamu/Benin Road, in less than three years by this administration.

“We are also miffed that a party which had no regard for the welfare of workers in Ondo State and left the state’s economy in disarray, would have no inhibition in condemning the APC government that is so passionate about the welfare of the people.”

