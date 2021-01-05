We have paid N7.3 billion counterpart funding for UBEC projects ― Ekiti SUBEB boss

The Chairman of the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Professor Femi Akinwumi, has disclosed that the government has paid a sum of N7.3 billion as counterpart funding to Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), for the execution of projects in public primary and secondary schools in the last two years.

The Chairman who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Tuesday, on the activities of the body and its strides to uplift basic education in the state said Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, decided to pay such staggering amount, owing to the priority placed on basic education and his determination to turn around the education sector.

He said: “I am a product of public school, also other accomplished academics and professionals across Ekiti. So we have to do our best to reposition public schools in Ekiti.

“Governor Fayemi has the interest of basic education at heart. He has been doing a lot to promote that cadre of education by building structures, provide instructional materials and offer training to teachers.

“If the state had been able to pay a sum of N 7.3 billion counterpart funding within two years, then you would know how committed we are to education.

Akinwumi assured residents that the state public schools would be remodelled, “to the point that there would be an influx of pupils into them from private schools, which he said had started manifesting across the state.”

